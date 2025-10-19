Florida Coach Billy Napier Responds to Job Security Question Amid Uncertain Future
Florida survived a late-game drive by Mississippi State to hold on and beat the Bulldogs 23–21 on Saturday.
Florida improved to 3-4 on the season, but entering the bye week, all eyes are on head coach Billy Napier and whether or not he will remain in charge of the Gators program.
To give an idea of just how tenuous the situation is in Gainesville, Napier was booed by a handful of fans as he exited the field following the win.
Napier addressed the speculation about his job after the game.
"Yeah, I would say I'm built for it. I'm made for it," Napier said. "I chose the coaching profession. I was called to coach. And the good comes with the bad and the bad comes with the good. I do think the game's about the players, and I'm proud of the players and the way they played. You're never gonna make everybody happy in these leadership positions. When you're in charge these are the things that come with it. I love the game of football. I love the game."
Napier is now 22–23 in three-plus seasons at the helm in Gainesville. It's been an uneven tenure filled with as many head-scratching losses as big wins. Despite Saturday's late game turnover to secure the home victory, a change may be imminent.