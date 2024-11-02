SI

Florida QB DJ Lagway Carted Off Field With Apparent Leg Injury vs. Georgia

The quarterback stayed on the field after scrambling for a short gain in the second quarter against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Mike McDaniel

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway was carted off the field in the second quarter against Georgia on Saturday afternoon with a leg injury.
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway was carted off the field in the second quarter against Georgia on Saturday afternoon with a leg injury. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida freshman quarterback DJ Lagway scrambled out to his left for a short gain in the second quarter of Saturday's game against No. 2 Georgia, and came up with an apparent leg injury. Lagway remained on the field, and was carted off with the injury.

Lagway, who has found his stride for the Gators since taking over as the starting quarterback for incumbent starter Graham Mertz, left the game with Florida leading 10–3 in the first half in Jacksonville.

Lagway had completed 2-of-6 passing attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown, and added four carries for 18 yards before leaving the game.

Freshman quarterback Aidan Warner took over under center for the Gators, having thrown just three passes in his brief Florida career. Nevertheless, he helped his team maintain a 13–6 lead at the half against a rival and contender for national accolades.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football