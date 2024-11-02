Florida QB DJ Lagway Carted Off Field With Apparent Leg Injury vs. Georgia
Florida freshman quarterback DJ Lagway scrambled out to his left for a short gain in the second quarter of Saturday's game against No. 2 Georgia, and came up with an apparent leg injury. Lagway remained on the field, and was carted off with the injury.
Lagway, who has found his stride for the Gators since taking over as the starting quarterback for incumbent starter Graham Mertz, left the game with Florida leading 10–3 in the first half in Jacksonville.
Lagway had completed 2-of-6 passing attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown, and added four carries for 18 yards before leaving the game.
Freshman quarterback Aidan Warner took over under center for the Gators, having thrown just three passes in his brief Florida career. Nevertheless, he helped his team maintain a 13–6 lead at the half against a rival and contender for national accolades.