Florida Roasted for Billy Napier Decision During Blowout Loss to No. 5 Texas
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin shut down rumors of Billy Napier being on the hot seat earlier this week when he announced the program is sticking with the head football coach in 2025.
The SEC Network broadcast revisited Stricklin's comments at a rather inopportune time while the Gators were getting blown out by No. 5 Texas on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
"I wanted to let you know that Billy Napier will continue as head football coach of the Florida Gators," Stricklin wrote in a letter to the fan base that was turned into a broadcast graphic.
"We're playing for him," tight end Hayden Hansen said this week, comments that were also featured during the broadcast. "This locker room is playing for him and playing hard."
As those comments graced the screens of college football fans at home, the score read Texas 42, Florida 0. A tough look.
The college football world had some fun at the Gators' expense:
Florida dropped to 4-5 once the final whistle sounded Saturday afternoon in Austin. The Gators are still looking for their first winning season under Napier, who was hired ahead of the 2022 campaign.