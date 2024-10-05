Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei Could Miss Rest of 2024 Season Following Hand Surgery
Florida State Seminoles starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei underwent surgery on his right throwing hand this week and could miss the rest of the season, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
At the very least, Uiagalelei is expected to miss the next several weeks following surgery to repair his hand injury.
The Seminoles are expected to move forward with sophomore quarterback Brock Glenn, who is scheduled to start Saturday night's contest against Clemson. Glenn has appeared in five games over the last two seasons, completing 19 of his 55 passes for 229 yards and two interceptions.
As for Uiagalelei, if he does not return this season, he will have exhausted his college eligibility. There is a chance that he could seek a medical redshirt to try to return to Florida State (or elsewhere) next season. Otherwise, this could be it for the fifth-year quarterback.
Uiagalelei's fit with the Florida State offense has been less-than-ideal. In five games this season, he completed just 53.8% of his throws for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.
The Seminoles are 1-4 heading into Saturday night's home tilt against Clemson in Tallahassee.