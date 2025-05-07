Former Miami, Maryland Safety Avantae Williams Charged With Murder
Avantae Williams—a former safety for Miami and Maryland—has been charged with second-degree murder in the city of DeLand, Fla., its police department announced Tuesday.
Police arrested Williams in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Keshod Harris early Saturday morning, which followed what witnesses described as "a fistfight" around 1:30 a.m. via DeLand's police department.
Williams, 24, played for the Hurricanes in 2021 and '22 and the Terrapins in '23.
He had a tumultuous tenure with Miami, as a medical issue and his arrest on three charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant person cost him much of his first two seasons. The latter charges, later dropped, led the Hurricanes to kick Williams off the team before later reinstating him.
Williams later transferred to Maryland, recording three total tackles in '23.
Police stressed the investigation into the shooting is ongoing; Williams is currently being held, per court records, in the Volusia County Jail in Daytona Beach.