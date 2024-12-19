Former Texas, Duke QB Maalik Murphy Transfers to Surprising Program
Maalik Murphy had a highly productive season with the Duke Blue Devils, throwing for 2,933 yards and a school-record 26 touchdowns while helping lead the program to a 9–3 record.
After one year in the ACC, Murphy is heading back to the West Coast to continue his college football career, committing to play for Oregon State after 10 days in the transfer portal. “Felt like a great opportunity, and I really felt welcomed and wanted there," Murphy told ESPN's Pete Thamel, who broke the news Thursday. "I was made a priority and that’s all I could ask for. I’m excited to be a Beaver and get out there with the guys!”
Oregon State went 5–7 in 2024, stumbling down the stretch with five losses in its last six games with the lone win coming against Pac-12 foe Washington State in an upset. The Beavers will once again compete in the two-team Pac-12 in 2025, before the league expands with the additions of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State ahead of the '26 football season.
Murphy, a California native, began his college career at Texas where he backed up Quinn Ewers from 2022 to '23. He appeared in seven games for the Longhorns, starting two while Ewers was out with an injury in '23, throwing for 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He transferred to Duke last December.
Duke moved quickly to replace Murphy, landing Tulane transfer Darian Mensah, one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, two days later.