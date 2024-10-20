Georgia's Kirby Smart Blasts ESPN, Refs After Bulldogs' Win Over No. 1 Texas
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs went on the road Saturday night and beat No. 1 Texas, 30-15, in a showdown of two of the best teams in the country thus far into the college football season. Georgia was in control for most of the game but had to withstand a controversial decision by the refs that let the Longhorns get back into the game in the third quarter.
In case you missed it, the refs initially called pass interference against Texas after Jahdae Barron intercepted a pass thrown by Georgia's Carson Beck.
Longhorns fans then threw debris on the field, leading the game to being stopped for a few minutes. After that stoppage the refs overturned the call and gave the ball to Texas at Georgia's 10-yard-line. The Longhorns scored two plays later to make it a 23-15 game.
Smart was not happy after the game, as he called out ESPN and the refs during his on-field interview, saying: "Nobody gave us a chance. Your whole network doubted us. Nobody believed us. And then they tried to rob us with calls, in this place and these guys are so resilient."
Georgia, which improved to 6-1 with win, is now on a bye week. The Bulldogs will return to action on Nov. 2 whey the face Florida.