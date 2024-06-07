College Football Coach Had Perfect Tweet After His Viral Interview on Golf Channel
When Citadel football assistant coach Everette Sands signed up to play in the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am, he probably wasn't expecting to be interviewed by the Golf Channel.
We can guarantee that he wasn't expecting to be mistaken for Texas Longhorns legend and former NFL quarterback Vince Young, either.
In a viral interview on Golf Channel, Sands was mistaken for Young. After being told he "played for six seasons in the NFL" and was "arguably one of the best NCAA quarterbacks of all-time at Texas," Sands was asked how he took what he learned as a football player and applied it to golf.
Sands had a huge smile on his face, but handled the interview with grace.
"Now, I apologize, you have the wrong person. I'm Everette Sands from over at the Citadel. I'm a football coach! But the great thing about golf is not only am I competing against myself, but I'm competing against everyone else."
Once Sands realized the interview went viral after his round, he responded with a perfect social media post to encapsulate the moment.
"Had a great time at the [BMW Pro-Am] today. I even got interviewed after one of the holes today!!! #TheGrindDontStop"
The Golf Channel would certainly like to have that one back.