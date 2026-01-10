SI

Indiana Fans Made the Peach Bowl vs. Oregon Look Like a Home Game

Indiana fans made it feel like a Hoosier home game in Atlanta on Friday night.

Tyler Lauletta

Fans wait to enter the Peach Bowl between Indiana and Oregon.
Fans wait to enter the Peach Bowl between Indiana and Oregon. / Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Not all neutral sites are created equal.

At the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Friday night, Oregon found that out the hard way, as Indiana fans seemed to take over Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal battle between the two schools.

It was easy to guess that Hoosiers fans would outnumber Ducks fans in the dome. Bloomington, Ind. is an easier trip to Atlanta than Eugene, Ore., and Oregon has had postseason success, meaning fans have had other opportunities to spend their “let’s go somewhere to cheer on the Ducks” money in the recent past.

The result? A stadium almost entirely covered in crimson as the game approached kickoff.

Indiana fans were quickly rewarded for coming out, with defensive back D’Angelo Ponds coming through with a pick-six on the very first offensive snap of the game.

We should be in for a great game.

