Iowa State QB Used NIL Funds on Heartwarming Donation for Children at Local Hospital
Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht put his NIL funds to good use.
In this story:
Iowa State Cyclones starting quarterback Rocco Becht used his NIL earnings to donate entertainment consoles to pediatric rooms at Mary Greenly Medical Center in Ames, Iowa this week.
Becht bought XBOX consoles for every room, in a heartwarming gesture that was shared by Brent Blum, the executive director of the We Will Collective that supports Iowa State athletics.
"He's too humble to share it himself, but Rocco Becht made an incredible gesture and donated entertainment systems with a portion of his NIL earnings for all of the pediatric rooms at Mary Greenly Medical Center in Ames this week. Super blessed to have great Cyclones giving back always."
Now that's a great way to use NIL funds. Good for Becht.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Published