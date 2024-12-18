Ivy League to Make Major Change to FCS Playoff Stance
Since 1945, the Ivy League has banned athletic scholarships for football and has also prohibited postseason play in what is known as the Ivy Group Agreement.
It looks like the long outdated rule is finally going to change, at least for the postseason eligibility portion of the Ivy Group Agreement. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Ivy League will begin participating in the FCS playoffs beginning in 2025. For the first time in 80 years, Ivy League schools will be able to play for a national title in football.
The proposal came forward via a group of Ivy League student-athletes. The Ivy League's Student-Athletes Advisory Committee's (SAAC) proposal was formally approved on Tuesday by a vote of the Ivy League Council of Presidents.
For Ivy League football players, it's long overdue. For the rest of college football? It's a victory for the sport that these teams will now once again be eligible to compete for a national championship.