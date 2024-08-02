Kentucky Football Levied With Probation in NCAA Infraction Case
The Kentucky football program reached an agreement with the NCAA on Friday on a settlement regarding rules violations involving 11 student-athletes, according to a release.
The NCAA Committee on Infractions concluded that 11 Kentucky players were "being paid for work they did not perform" in 2021 and '22. As part of the settlement, the NCAA and Kentucky agreed that no member of the athletic department "knew or should have reasonably known" about the payments for no-show jobs.
Kentucky will spend two years on probation for the infractions, pay an undisclosed fine and will vacate records of games in which the ineligible football players participated.
As part of the same case, the NCAA also concluded that there were violations that took place within Kentucky's swimming program in which men's and women's athletes exceeded practice hours and were not given required days off over a three-year period. Kentucky concurred with the NCAA's assessment that the school failed to monitor the program and that the head coach was responsible for the violations.
Kentucky's coach during the period in which the infractions took place, Lars Jorgensen, resigned in 2023 amid sexual assault allegations. Since he did not participate in the settlement with the NCAA, there could be separate discipline levied against him related to the case.