Kirk Herbstreit Offers Different Perspective on Nico Iamaleava Saga
The Nico Iamaleava saga continues to drag on, but Kirk Herbstreit has offered a different, balanced perspective on it.
Iamaleava is in the transfer portal after NIL negotiations with Tennessee went south. There are many versions of the story out there, but the general presumption is that Iamaleava, or his representatives, asked for more money from the Volunteers. The program balked at his request, then moved on after the young quarterback skipped practice.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Herbstreit offered a different perspective on Iamaleava as a person after talking with him before a game last season.
"He hopped on our first call that we did with him ... and this dude was one of the typical Polynesian, laid back, calm, quiet, humble, nicest guys I've ever spoken to. I was blown away," Herbstreit said.
"So I'm not piling on Nico at all," he continued. "I don't know what's gone on, I hear about his dad, I hear about his team, I can just tell you the kind of guy—that's why I'm sure it was tough for Josh Heupel to let him go. ... Nico's like a great teammate, Nico's a great guy ... You want him in your huddle."
While everyone is piling on Iamaleava as his search for a new program continues, it's interesting to hear a different perspective from someone who has dealt with him directly.