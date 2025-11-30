Lane Kiffin to Announce Decision on Future Sunday Morning
The college football world has spent much of Saturday awaiting the decision from Lane Kiffin on his future, and they will continue to wait. Will he be staying at Ole Miss as they make their first College Football Playoff appearance? Or will he be leaving for SEC rival LSU?
The announcement on Kiffin’s future was originally expected to be announced on Saturday, a day after the Rebels’ win over Mississippi State in The Egg Bowl. After that game, Kiffin said he had not decided whether to stay or go.
According to ESPN’s Marty Smith, who has been reporting from Ole Miss’s facilities all day, the decision will instead be announced on Sunday. Smith shared that Ole Miss sources told him the program will hold a team meeting at 9 a.m., and the decision will come afterward.
Smith also reported, “Around here, the sentiment is that it’s a foregone conclusion that he’s going to Baton Rouge. Now, he has not told me that. ... The overwhelming sentiment here is that his unwillingness to commit to Ole Miss is a glaring indicator of his desire to go. They feel like if he was staying, he would’ve already said so.”
Smith also reported that he asked Kiffin if reports that LSU is sending airplanes to Oxford on Sunday morning were true. Kiffin replied, “No.”
If Kiffin decides to depart for LSU, it could cost him the opportunity to coach Ole Miss in the CFP. The timeline of Kiffin’s decision also might have been complicated after Texas A&M lost to Texas, opening the opportunity for the Rebels to make the SEC championship game. Alabama ended advancing to the conference title game instead, but not until it well late on Saturday evening.
Now, all eyes will be tuned in to Ole Miss on Sunday morning.