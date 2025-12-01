Lane Kiffin Claims to Not Know the Details of His New LSU Contract
Lane Kiffin was introduced to the media on Monday after signing on to become the next coach of the LSU football program.
During his introductory press conference, Kiffin was asked about his decision to leave Ole Miss and become the Tigers coach. Kiffin made clear that his choice had nothing to do with money. In fact, the 50-year-old claimed he didn’t even know the financial details of his new contract at LSU.
“I said through the process, I’m never going to make a decision on money. And I’m telling you right now, I don’t know what my contract is here. That’s not very financially responsible. I’m sure it’s really good. I don’t know what it is. Nor did I know at the other places what the numbers were,” Kiffin said.
“Because I said, in the beginning, I told Jimmy Sexton, ‘Don’t tell me the numbers. I want to make a decision that has nothing to do with money. For me. Now, tell me the numbers and the plan for what the money is for the players. Because, that’s everything to me in that area...’”
Kiffin might not know the details of his contract with the Tigers, but there have been multiple reports detailing Kiffin’s new contract at LSU. The Athletic reports its a seven-year, $91 million contract, which makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport, and includes a significant buyout if he’s fired without cause.
During the presser, Kiffin said his agent told him that he received similar contract offers from all four schools in pursuit of him––Ole Miss, Penn State, Florida and LSU––but said the NIL packages were “not similar.” He stressed the importance of bringing the best players in the nation to Baton Rouge, and it seems the NIL package the school has prepared was ultimately a key factor in his decision to take the job at LSU.