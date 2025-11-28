Lane Kiffin Directly Confronts Reporter Over Podcast Quip About His Coaching Decision
What a crazy Friday for Lane Kiffin and his Rebels.
For one thing, a brawl broke out on the field during Ole Miss's famed Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State, as players scrambled for a loose ball.
And for another, the head coach, currently weighing his options for his coaching future, confronted Ole Miss reporter Ben Garrett after said reporter recently referred to Kiffin as a "hoe."
Speaking on the Talk Of Champions podcast earlier this week, Garrett discussed Kiffin's habit of job jumping, claiming you “can’t turn a hoe into a housewife; hoes don’t act right."
Well, Kiffin very clearly didn't like that, and specifically sought Garrett out after the game to let him know.
In a video filmed by reporter Trey Wallace, Kiffin can be seen pretty angrily walking up to Garrett and saying, "You wanna walk in here and call me a hoe? We'll see how it goes." He then strides away before things escalate.
Watch that below:
"When you call someone a hoe, that's a different level of stuff, you know," Kiffin later said of the moment, speaking in a postgame presser. "I ain't got any respect for that."
But when pressed that maybe the comment wasn't specifically calling him a “hoe”, and was more so just a metaphor for his lack of commitment, the coach looked visibly annoyed and appeared to respond, "I'm not playing down to your game. I actually don't even know your name."
The 11-1 Rebels are having a surprisingly excellent season this year, which has made Kiffin an attractive candidate for a few vacancies around the college football world—LSU and Florida, specifically. The Gators are now out of the running, so the coach is deciding between the Tigers and staying at Ole Miss, a choice he also briefly discussed after his team's big win on Friday afternoon. For a college coach, the allure and resources of a program like LSU are hard to discount. But the exit would surely be poorly received by Ole Miss, especially with the success the group has had.
In any event, it sounds like a decision from Kiffin is coming soon, but until then, the palace intrigue will continue. Hopefully, the coach can find a way to contain his anger at the podcasters until then.