Lane Kiffin Says Driving Past Death Valley Made Him Want to Talk Like Ed Orgeron
Lane Kiffin says it was a tough decision for him to choose to leave Ole Miss after six seasons to become LSU’s new head coach. As he left Ole Miss on Sunday, he saw fans who were upset with his departure, which made him contemplate his decision even more.
But Kiffin admitted landing in Baton Rouge and driving by LSU’s Tiger Stadium, also known as “Death Valley,” changed things for him. This drive inspired him to call former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who is well known for his Cajun accent when he says “Geaux Tigers.” Kiffin had to channel his inner Orgeron on Monday.
“The car drives by as we’re going to the office, and you drive by Tiger Stadium. It’s lit up, and you’re like, ‘I absolutely made the right decision,’ and it all went away,” Kiffin said. “...Actually, we were going by Tiger Stadium, and I called one person—I called Ed Orgeron. And I said, ‘Hey, man. All I can do—this place just makes me want to talk like you right now.’ I did!
“We were in the car. The kids were in there ... the coaches asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m channeling Ed right now. I’m feeling him right now.’ I rolled down the window, and I yelled, ‘Geaux Tigers!’ to the fans. So then, I called Ed, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, man, but I’m feeling you right now.’”
While Kiffin might not pull a full Brian Kelly (cue his southern accent popping up in 2021), it was a fun moment in his introductory press conference to reference an LSU legend. He has to get used to saying “Geaux Tigers,” too.