Hear Leaked Audio From Ole Miss Team Meeting After Lane Kiffin’s Exit for LSU
The Lane Kiffin saga is finally over. The now former Ole Miss coach is leaping for the LSU job, while the Rebels acted quickly to name defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Pete Golding as their new coach.
A team meeting was scheduled for early Sunday morning, which was postponed to the afternoon in another delay to Kiffin’s official decision, although he decided to leave for LSU on Saturday. The team meeting eventually happened, where Ole Miss players were informed that Golding would take over immediately for the team’s College Football Playoff run.
On3’s Pete Nakos reported that players were required to turn in their phones while entering the meeting, but some apparent audio was leaked from the gathering. Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter passed the baton to chancellor Glenn Boyce for some words of encouragement before Carter announced to the team that Golding would lead the group ahead.
“I know it’s been some tough weeks, I get it,” Boyce can be overheard saying. “But you know what? You guys have played your way through it and shown your maturity. It’s been amazing what you’ve achieved, this is historic. This team will never ever be forgotten at this university.”
Listen to the full leaked audio below:
“Tumultuous time over the past few weeks,” Carter was overheard saying. “But when it came right down to it, we have someone that is a leader of men that can lead you guys and that man is Pete Golding.”
A round of applause can be heard from the players once Carter told them about Golding’s new title. Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger confirmed the ovation that was heard in the leaked video, reporting that Carter told the team that offensive coaches are “going to be here” as the Rebels “go on a playoff run.”
"What comes with Pete is galvanization. We had a meeting earlier with our offensive group. These offensive coaches are going to be here. We’re going to go on this run in the CFP and get that done,” Carter said per Yahoo Sports and Dellenger.
Carter and Golding released official statements in an Ole Miss news release following the move, noting their shared optimism for the Rebels both now and in the future. Kiffin mentioned he wanted to coach Ole Miss in the CFP, a request which he says Carter denied.
Ole Miss finished the regular season 11-1 and will hit the field next in the CFP after missing out on a berth to the SEC championship game when Alabama defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday.