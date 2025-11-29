LeBron James Shouts Out Ohio State Player Who Hit His Iconic Celebration After Touchdown
LeBron James skipped college, jumping right from high school to the NBA, where he has embarked on a legendary 23-year career. However, he’s made his college football affiliation abundantly clear as one of the most famous Ohio State fans in the country.
Coming off of Friday night’s NBA Cup win for the Lakers over the Mavericks, James is dialed in to the 2025 edition of The Game, which his Buckeyes led at halftime at Michigan, 17–9. The Wolverines have settled for three field goals, while the explosive Ohio State offense has managed two touchdowns through the air, with Brandon Inniss hauling in a four-yard score to give OSU an eight-point advantage at the half.
Inniss broke out James’s famous “silencer” celebration after the score, something that has become a bit of a tradition for Buckeyes wide outs over the years. Marvin Harrison Jr. famously did the same with James’s younger son Bryce and wife Savannah in attendance on Bryce’s official visit to Columbus as a basketball recruit in 2023.
Inniss had to know James would be tuned into Fox for the game, and sure enough, he got a shoutout from the Lakers star moments later.
Inniss, a junior out of Florida, isn’t as high-profile a player as his position mates Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, but he’s making his presence known in OSU’s biggest game of the season. Saturday’s touchdown is his third of the season and second in as many weeks.