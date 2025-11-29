Ohio State Gets Significant Update on Injured Star WRs Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate
No. 1 Ohio State will be in the College Football Playoff no matter what happens on Saturday, but given the program’s sordid recent history against Michigan, it is all hands on deck for The Game.
That includes the Buckeyes’ pair of banged up star wide receivers. Jeremiah Smith, arguably the most talented player in the country, and Carnell Tate both missed last week’s game against Rutgers. A showdown with the Wolverines is a far more difficult challenge than one with the Scarlet Knights, and ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that while the two pass catches are set to be “questionable” for the noon kickoff, both are expected to play.
Tate has been out for three games with a lower body injury, while Smith missed his first game last week.
Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate 2025 stats
Smith and Tate are quarterback Julian Sayin’s two favorite targets this season. Both are considered first-round talents; Tate is draft-eligible in 2026, while Smith has another year of college ball but could be a top five pick in the ‘27 NFL draft.
Player
Rec
Yards
TDs
Rush Yards
TDs
Jeremiah Smith
69
902
10
20
1
Carnell Tate
39
711
7
16
0
Sayin has completed over 79% of his passes for 2,832 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s expected to be in the mix to win the Heisman, thanks in large part to the impressive array of weapons he has at his disposal.
How Smith, Tate have played against Michigan in their careers
Saturday’s game takes on added significance for Ohio State because the Buckeyes have struggled so much against the Wolverines. Smith and Tate would certainly love to earn their first gold pants charms for beating UM.
Smith made his debut in The Game as a true freshman last season, and while he scored a touchdown, Michigan was successful in limiting him, as he caught just five passes for 35 yards; only Indiana and Texas held him to less production in 2024.
Tate caught six passes for 58 yards in last season’s 13–10 loss, leading the team in both categories. He did not record a catch in the 2023 edition of The Game, a 30–24 loss to the eventual national champion Wolverines.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.