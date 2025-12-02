LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr. to Return to Ole Miss to Coach in College Football Playoff
Former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. was one of several assistants to board a plane with Baton Rouge on Sunday when Lane Kiffin left the Rebels to become the new head coach at LSU.
Weis will be the offensive coordinator for Kiffin for the Tigers, but for now, he will return to Ole Miss to help call the offense for his former program through the College Football Playoff, the school announced on Tuesday.
Kiffin released a statement confirming that Weis will coach Ole Miss through the Playoff and that he is in full support of the decision to give his former program its best chance of success in the postseason.
"With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs," Kiffin said. "I've already made the committee aware of this and I'm hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that. I'm excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss."
Ole Miss concluded an 11-1 season on Black Friday with a 38-19 win over Mississippi State. While the Rebels will not play in the SEC championship, they are a shoo-in for an at-large bid for the College Football Playoff. But Kiffin's departure for LSU certainly could have thrown a wrench in the Rebels' ranking in the College Football Playoff committee's rankings. Kiffin is hoping the return of Weis for his former program's postseason run could help calm the waters for his former players and their national title hopes.