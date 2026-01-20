Mario Cristobal Had Saddest Message After Miami Lost National Title Game

As Indiana closed out a 27–21 victory to come out of the College Football Playoff national championship game in triumph, Miami walked off the field in devastation.

Returning to the national championship game for the first time in nearly a quarter century and playing at their home stadium, Miami put up a strong fight against the undefeated Hoosiers. Despite falling behind 10–0 in the first half, they fought back, countering nearly each of Indiana’s scores in the second half. The Hurricanes had the chance to snatch the win with a game-winning drive in the final two minutes, but quarterback Carson Beck ended up throwing a game-ending interception that sealed Indiana’s first ever national championship.

The second the Hoosiers knew they were NATIONAL CHAMPIONS. pic.twitter.com/ALrO1KdEb2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 20, 2026

Miami coach Mario Cristobal took the blame for the loss, echoing the heartbreak of his program as he spoke to ESPN’s Molly McGrath postgame.

“That’s a really resilient, tough, special group of human beings. They’ve been elite competitors, they’ve been the best thing that’s happened to the University of Miami and the community in 25 years,” Cristobal said. “I love them, they love each other. They turned around a program, I mean I’m really at a loss for words. Let’s just say that it’s very real. We let one slip away.”

“I love them … they turned around a program … I’m at a loss for words.”@CanesFootball's Mario Cristobal on the message he shared with his team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LrfJFrpzM7 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 20, 2026

Cristobal continued, “Credit to Indiana, great football team. Really a tremendous amount of respect for them. Our guys never stopped battling, resiliency was awesome like always. At the end we had a turnover. Gave ourselves a chance to win all the way to the end and we didn’t get it done. For those coming back, tremendous foundation and elevation of standards have been set. These guys, no matter where they go, no matter what they do, us coaches and players are a Cane for life, it’s a brotherhood that lasts forever, this is a really difficult time.”

After narrowly getting selected into the CFP, the Hurricanes showed they were more than deserving of their place in the tournament over their run to the national championship. They were unable to close out their run with a title win, and instead will see their season end in heartbreak.

“You want your sons to be like those guys,” Cristobal said of his players. “Unbelievably hard-working, great people that do right by others. I hate it for them. I wish I could’ve done more. I do think they are a deserving group. In football, deserve has nothing to do with it. ... Those guys in there, they’re legitimate champions. We didn’t get it done tonight, we’re not the national champions. Those guys are champions.”

