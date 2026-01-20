Miami's Mark Fletcher Seen Throwing a Punch at Indiana Player in Postgame Scuffle
The Miami Hurricanes saw their chances of winning a national championship come to a heartbreaking end in the closing minute of Monday night's title game when Carson Beck's final pass was intercepted by Indiana's Jamari Sharpe.
The Hoosiers were able to survive the late scare and get the 27-21 win to complete their undefeated season with their first-ever national title.
The Hurricanes then had to watch the Hoosiers celebrate on the field in Miami and things got a bit heated as their star running back, Mark Fletcher, was seen throwing a punch at Indiana's Tyrique Tucker.
Fletcher was then held back and by an assistant coach who was able to deescalate the situation.
Here's that heated postgame moment with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt breaking it down:
Fletcher had a huge game for the Hurricanes, rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns. We don't know what was said that sparked that postgame scuffle but thankfully it didn't get too out of control.
Fletcher was later seen sharing a nice moment with Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.
Miami had a heck of a run in the playoffs after barely beating out Notre Dame to get in. The Hurricanes opened with a win at Texas A&M and then beat Ohio State and Ole Miss in a pair of thrilling games. The Hurricanes gave Indiana quite a scare Monday night in Miami before falling just short.
