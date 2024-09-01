Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Mocked Florida Fans Following Dominant Win
The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes got their 2024 season off to a dream start via a complete and utter beatdown of the rival Florida Gators in Week 1. Even better, the 41-17 victory came at The Swamp in front of tens of thousands of Florida fans and not a small number of Gator recruits.
It comes as no surprise that Miami is relishing the big win. Quarterback Cam Ward certainly did. After throwing for 385 yards and three touchdowns while completing 74%. of his passes, Ward took a victory lap by mocking how much noise Florida fans made during the dominant win.
"Some advice to the fans," Ward said to reporters during his postgame press conference. "If you're going to be loud, you have to be loud when we're huddling. Can't just be loud once we break the huddle. By that time, there's no point. We hear the play. We communicated already. But it was a good atmosphere to play in."
These are words Gator fans are not likely to forget. But to the victor go the spoils, and with them the privilege of talking trash. Ward earned that right with his excellent play.
A two-time transfer who played at Washington State last season, Ward is key to Miami's contention hopes this season. Safe to say he's off to a good start.