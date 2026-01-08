Miami vs. Ole Miss: Three Bold Predictions for Fiesta Bowl Clash in CFP Semifinal
Only four teams still remain in the College Football Playoff, as we’ve finally reached the semifinals. Teams will take the field on Thursday and Friday as they vie for a place in the national championship.
Thursday’s game is a Vrbo Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 10 Miami and No. 6 Ole Miss, both of whom advanced to the semifinal with impressive performances in upset victories in both the quarterfinal. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Hurricanes stunned Ohio State in a game that most people expected them to lose last week. Their defense was dominant throughout, forcing some rare mistakes from quarterback Julian Sayin. The Miami defense has now surrendered a total of 17 points in its first two playoff games and it’s looking like a force to be reckoned with on that side of the ball.
As for Ole Miss, the Rebels made quick work of Tulane in the opening round before pulling off an incredible win over Georgia in the quarterfinals. Even after Lane Kiffin’s departure, the team has remained sharp and could secure its improbable place in the national championship game if they’re able to get some points on the board against Miami.
Without further ado, let’s make a few bold predictions for Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff.
Mark Fletcher Jr. will rush for 100-plus yards and two touchdowns
Miami’s rushing attack racked up 153 yards during the win against Ohio State, with Fletcher responsible for a team-high 90 yards. He saw plenty of the football throughout the game, recording 19 carries in the win. I’m expecting the Hurricanes to lean heavily upon their ground game once again, up against an Ole Miss run defense that surrendered the fifth-most rushing yards per game in the SEC.
Fletcher has been solid lately, though he hasn’t been able to find the end zone much in recent weeks, at least as a rusher. Despite recording 10 rushing TDs on the year, the junior has just one in his last five games. He has two receiving touchdowns in that span, having showcased his versatility throughout an important spell of games for Miami.
I’m expecting Fletcher to break 100 rushing yards against Ole Miss and make not one but two trips to the end zone in Thursday’s Fiesta Bowl.
Trinidad Chambliss will throw for over 300 yards with two-plus touchdowns
Miami has been incredible at keeping their opponents off the scoreboard during their first two playoff games. Now, they’ll be up against an Ole Miss squad that is averaging 40 points per game in the CFP. Chambliss has been dominant all season long, and his play has only elevated along with the stakes. He was great against Georgia when he completed 30 of 46 passes for 362 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
This season, since taking over the starting job for Ole Miss, Chambliss has surpassed the 300-yard mark in eight of 12 games and he’s only had less than 200 passing yards once. I’m expecting Chambliss to overcome Miami’s stalwart defense and make some big plays through the air, racking up more than 300 yards and two touchdowns for the fifth time this season.
Miami’s miracle run will continue as Hurricanes reach CFP national championship with narrow win
This game should come down to the wire, and I think it’ll be a one-score game between Miami and Ole Miss, but ultimately, I think the Hurricanes will do enough to clinch their place in the national championship for the first time in the CFP era.
Their stifling defense just shut down a pair of extremely impressive offenses in Texas A&M and Ohio State, and even if Chambliss has a big game, they’ll be able to mitigate the rushing attack with their elite run defense that surrendered just 84 rushing yards per game in 2025.
This game will be decided by less than one touchdown, and should be determined by the performance of both teams in the fourth quarter, at which point I think Miami’s defense will win the battle.
