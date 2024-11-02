Michigan Cornerback Will Johnson Expected to Miss Saturday's Game vs. No. 1 Oregon
Michigan is expecting star cornerback Will Johnson to miss his third consecutive game on Saturday when they host No. 1 Oregon in the "Big House," according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
Johnson, who has missed the last two games due to an unspecified foot injury, would be a critical loss in the secondary for the Wolverines against a potent Ducks passing attack. There was a hope among Michigan fans that Johnson may be able to return on Saturday in one of the biggest games of the year, but his injury is expected to cause him to miss some more time.
Johnson is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, and has been impactful when healthy this season for the Wolverines. In six games this season, Johnson has 14 combined tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions—both of which have been returned for touchdowns.
Michigan and Oregon are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.