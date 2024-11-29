Michigan Star CB Will Johnson to Miss Rivalry Game vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Michigan Wolverines All-American cornerback Will Johnson is set to miss Saturday's annual rivalry game against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes with his nagging toe injury, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
The toe injury has cost Johnson a ton of time this season, as he's been dealing with the injury since mid-October when he aggravated it in the 21-7 loss to Illinois. Johnson is widely considered to be one of the top defensive back prospects in this upcoming April's NFL draft, and at full health would be a heavily relied upon member of the secondary this Saturday against Ohio State's numerous weapons in the passing game.
In six games this season, Johnson has made 12 total tackles and has returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
The 6-5 Wolverines are set to battle with 10-1 Ohio State at Noon ET on Saturday in Columbus.