Mississippi State QB Blake Shapen Out for Season With Shoulder Injury
Mississippi State starting quarterback Blake Shapen will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury suffered in Saturday's 45-28 loss to Florida, Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby said in a statement on Saturday night.
"We're all hurting for Blake after this unfortunate news," Lebby said. "Blake is the ultimate competitor and teammate and an unquestioned leader in our program. I know he will work incredibly hard to come back stronger than ever, and he will continue to serve as a team leader from the sidelines. We will support Blake every step of the way during his recovery process and explore all options to help him seek a medical hardship waiver to regain his lost year of eligibility."
Shapen, who is a senior, has completed 61 of his 87 passing attempts for 834 yards and seven touchdowns to one interception. This was his first year with Mississippi State after spending the first three years of his college career at Baylor.
With Saturday's loss, Mississippi State fell to 1-3 on the season. The Bulldogs travel to Austin next Saturday to take on top-ranked Texas.