Missouri Outlasts Oklahoma in Late Game Sprint That You'll Need to See to Believe
The No. 24 Missouri Tigers beat the Oklahoma Sooners 30-23 on Saturday night to move to 7-2 on the season and 3-2 in SEC play.
But it's how the Tigers earned their seventh win of the season that's noteworthy.
The ending of this college football game was absolutely insane. Missouri led the game 16-9 after quarterback Drew Pyne hit tight end Brett Norfleet on a five-yard touchdown strike with 8:47 to play in the contest. Oklahoma answered with 3:18 to play to tie the game at 16 on a trick play that resulted in quarterback Jackson Arnold catching a touchdown pass.
With the game tied at 16, the real fun began.
Missouri running back Jamal Roberts took a handoff and was stacked up at the line of scrimmage. He lost the football and it went spinning onto the turf without any other Missouri players realizing that there was a loose ball. Oklahoma senior defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. picked up the loose ball and returned it 43 yards to give the Sooners the lead.
On the ensuing possession, now trailing 23-16, Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne led the offense on an eight-play. 75-yard touchdown drive that took just 57 seconds. It culminated in a Pyne touchdown pass to wide receiver Theo Wease Jr..
After the extra point, Oklahoma went back to work on the ensuing possession, attempting to get into field goal range with the game tied at 23. On the second play of the drive, Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold was sacked and lost the football. Missouri defensive end Zion Young picked up the loose ball with 22 seconds to play and ran it into the end zone for what ended up being the game-winning score.
For those keeping score at home, that's four total touchdowns, including two defensive scores, in the final 3:18 of regulation.
What a sprint. Congrats to the Tigers. As for the Sooners, what an awful way to lose.