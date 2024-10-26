Missouri Quarterback Brady Cook Leaves Game vs. Alabama With Upper-Body Injury
Missouri starting quarterback Brady Cook left the team's win last Saturday against Auburn with an ankle injury, but eventually surprised fans by returning to the game after going to get his injury evaluated at a local hospital.
On Saturday, Cook was once again injured in his team's road contest against No. 15 Alabama—this time with an upper body injury. He was ruled out of the contest shortly thereafter. Veteran journeyman quarterback Drew Pyne took over under center for Missouri.
Cook completed 7-of-12 passing attempts for 30 yards before departing the contest, which his team wound up trailing 13–0 at the half. He was extremely limited in practice this week and didn't quite look like himself even when he was in the game for Missouri.
Missouri entered Saturday with a 6-1 record—which included a 2-1 mark in SEC play—and ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll.