Nebraska Hires New England Patriots Executive As Program's New General Manager
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are hiring New England Patriots front office executive Pat Stewart to become the program's general manager, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Stewart is New England's pro personnel director, a role that he has held since returning to the Patriots from the Carolina Panthers following the 2023 season. Stewart was the vice president of player personnel in Carolina from 2020-23.
Stewart brings an NFL front office background to college football, a trend that has become more prevalent as programs prepare for the revenue sharing era of college athletics. He has spent 17 years in various scouting and front office roles in the NFL, and worked with Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule when he coached the Panthers, as well as early in their respective careers at Western Carolina and Temple.