New College Football Playoff Rankings: Where Do Teams Stand Before Rivalry Week?

The CFP selection committee released the fourth edition of their rankings on Tuesday.

Eva Geitheim

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to remain one of the top team’s in this week’s CFP rankings.
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to remain one of the top team’s in this week’s CFP rankings. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Ahead of rivalry week, the College Football Playoff committee released the fourth edition of their weekly rankings. These rankings come before the final week of the regular season as well as prior to conference championships next week.

Here’s a look at their updated top-25 rankings and how they compare to last week’s.

Editor's Note: The rankings will be updated in real time as the poll is revealed.

College Football Playoff Top 25

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1

Ohio State

None

2

Indiana

None

3

Texas A&M

None

4

Georgia

None

5

Texas Tech

None

6

Oregon

+1

7

Ole Miss

-1

8

Oklahoma

None

9

Notre Dame

None

10

Alabama

None

11

BYU

None

12

Miami

+1

13

Utah

-1

14

Vanderbilt

None

15

Michigan

+3

16

Texas

+1

17

USC

-2

18

Virginia

+1

19

Tennessee

+1

20

Arizona State

+5

21

SMU

NR

22

Pitt

NR

23

Georgia Tech

-7

24

Tulane

None

25

Arizona

NR

Projected College Football Playoff bracket

Top four byes

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia

Projected first-round matchups (by seeding)

No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Texas Tech
No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Oregon
No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Ole Miss
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

First two teams out of College Football Playoff

No. 11 BYU, No. 13 Utah

Eva Geitheim
