New College Football Playoff Rankings: Where Do Teams Stand Before Rivalry Week?
Ahead of rivalry week, the College Football Playoff committee released the fourth edition of their weekly rankings. These rankings come before the final week of the regular season as well as prior to conference championships next week.
Here’s a look at their updated top-25 rankings and how they compare to last week’s.
Editor's Note: The rankings will be updated in real time as the poll is revealed.
College Football Playoff Top 25
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1
Ohio State
None
2
Indiana
None
3
Texas A&M
None
4
Georgia
None
5
Texas Tech
None
6
Oregon
+1
7
Ole Miss
-1
8
Oklahoma
None
9
Notre Dame
None
10
Alabama
None
11
BYU
None
12
Miami
+1
13
Utah
-1
14
Vanderbilt
None
15
Michigan
+3
16
Texas
+1
17
USC
-2
18
Virginia
+1
19
Tennessee
+1
20
Arizona State
+5
21
SMU
NR
22
Pitt
NR
23
Georgia Tech
-7
24
Tulane
None
25
Arizona
NR
Projected College Football Playoff bracket
Top four byes
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
Projected first-round matchups (by seeding)
No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Texas Tech
No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Oregon
No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Ole Miss
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma
First two teams out of College Football Playoff
No. 11 BYU, No. 13 Utah
