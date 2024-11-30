Nick Saban Shares Direct Message for Alabama After Lee Corso Hints at Auburn Upset
The Alabama Crimson Tide find themselves on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff picture after last week's 24–3 upset loss to Oklahoma. At No. 13 in this week's CFP rankings, the Crimson Tide likely need a statement win over rival Auburn in today's Iron Bowl, and likely need some help on top of it as well.
Auburn has been disappointing this season at 5–6, with a 2–5 record in SEC play. The Tigers may be peaking at the right time, however, as they upset Texas A&M last week 43–41. During Saturday's edition of College GameDay, ESPN's Lee Corso said that he believes that Auburn is the hotter team and could pull off a second consecutive upset on Saturday afternoon.
"Not so fast," former Alabama coach Nick Saban said in response, borrowing one of Corso's famous catchphrases, before delivering a clear message about where Alabama stands heading into the Iron Bowl.
"Adversity causes some to break and some to be great, and that's Alabama's challenge today."
Pat McAfee was quick to inject some humor, saying that it sounded like Saban was "trying to coach" the Crimson Tide with his statement, drawing laughs from the entire panel. With how up-and-down Alabama has been under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer this season, that is likely a welcome idea for fans across the Yellowhammer State.
Corso would ultimately join Saban in picking the Crimson Tide to win the game, but it was not a unanimous selection by the College GameDay panel. Kirk Herbstreit believes the Tigers will pull a major upset and officially knock the Crimson Tide from Playoff consideration.
“I may still have a bad taste in my mouth from calling that Oklahoma-Alabama game last week,” he said, per AL.com. “Auburn dominated the line of scrimmage last year in this game. Coach [Saban], I love you. I think War Eagle goes into Tuscaloosa and upsets Alabama.”
Alabama enters Saturday's game at 8–3 and ranked fourth among the SEC programs in the mix for the 12-team CFP. The Iron Bowl kicks off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET.