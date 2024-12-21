Nick Saban Teases Kirk Herbstreit for Michigan-Alabama Pick After Son's Commitment
Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase surprised the internet when he committed to the University of Michigan, the biggest rival of Kirk's alma mater, Ohio State.
Kirk was all for Chase's commitment as the second quarterback to join the Wolverines' 2025 recruiting class, though. Kirk posted on X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate his son on the "incredible opportunity," as he looked forward to watching Chase in the maize and blue.
On College GameDay in Columbus, Ohio, where Kirk played his college football, he gave his pick for the ReliaQuest Bowl where his son's future school will play Alabama on New Year's Eve. Even though Alabama is currently the heavy favorite to win the game, Herbstreit was the only analyst to join Michigan alum Desmond Howard to pick the Wolverines to win.
Herbstreit's pick brought immediate jokes from his cohosts, especially former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Pat McAfee was the first College GameDay host to raise his eyebrows at the pick.
"Oh really? Isn't that interesting," McAfee said after Herbstreit made the pick. "That's a fascinating pick."
Herbstreit quickly quipped back as he tended to his golden retriever Peter who tried to hop up onto the desk: "It's analysis! What the h--- are you talking about?"
Saban made sure the audience was aware of the recent biases that may have come into play for Kirk with the news of his son's commitment.
"Where is your son going to school?" Saban sarcastically asked Herbstreit on the air as he pointed to both Herbstreit and Howard. "Now we've got two of them."
As Herbstreit posted on his X account, him and Peter were just trying to do their job. And they both kept family No. 1.