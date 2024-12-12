North Carolina's Bill Belichick Backup Plan Revealed by NFL Insider

SI

If talks with Bill Belichick, who agreed to become the University of North Carolina's head football coach on Wednesday, had fallen through, the Tar Heels reportedly had a former college quarterback in mind as a backup plan.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Browns pass game specialist and tight ends coach Tommy Rees would have been the favorite to land the UNC head coaching job should Belichick not have signed. The 32-year-old interviewed for the position twice.

Rees played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2010-13 before starting his coaching career in '15. He notably served as Notre Dame's QBs coach from 2017-22 and their offensive coordinator from '19-22.

In 2023, he was hired by Nick Saban to be Alabama's offensive coordinator. When Saban retired, he left for Cleveland. According to Schefter, Saban advocated for him to the the next UNC head coach—a fascinating wrinkle considering he and Belichick's relationship.

Other backup options to Belichick in Chapel Hill reportedly included Georgia defensive coordinator Glen Schumann and Army head coach Jeff Monken.

This all, of course, is now water under the bridge at this point as Belichick, 72, has finalized a three-year, $30 million contract to become the Tar Heels' next head coach.

