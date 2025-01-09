Notre Dame Battling Flu Outbreak in Locker Room Before Orange Bowl vs. Penn State
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are battling an opponent before they've even taken the field at Hard Rock Stadium for the Orange Bowl against Penn State on Thursday.
There is a flu outbreak in the Notre Dame locker room, according to beat writer Tyler Horka on X (formerly Twitter). Horka adds that "those who have it, have it bad," but the sickness has mostly affected backups and special teams players.
However, with a trip to the national championship on the line, it's certainly something worth monitoring, especially as it gets closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff time. Notre Dame will be taking on the Nittany Lions on short rest following its Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia, which came a day later than expected, as the game was postponed following the deadly terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.
Penn State, meanwhile, has had several more days of rest, having last played on New Year's Eve.