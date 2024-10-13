Ohio State's Opening Touchdown Drive vs. Oregon Highlighted by Controversial Catch
No. 2 Ohio State started Saturday night's primetime game with No. 3 Oregon with the football, and looked dominant in a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a one-yard scoring scamper from Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard.
As impressive as the first drive of the game was for the Buckeyes, it probably should have ended before Howard's touchdown run. On the seventh play of the drive, Howard hit tight end Will Kacmarek for a 32-yard connection. However, Kacmarek bobbled the ball as he went to the ground, and it appeared that Ducks safety Jeffrey Bassa came away with it for an interception.
The play was ruled a completed Ohio State catch on the field, and the Buckeyes hustled to the line and handed the ball off to running back Quinshon Judkins before the previous play could be reviewed.
Ohio State, of course, finished the touchdown drive to take the early 7-0 lead. College football fans and media alike thought Oregon got robbed by the early call. Here are some of the best reactions to the play from social media: