Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Tabs Back-to-Back Unbelievable Highlight Reel Catches
It's already clear that Ohio State Buckeyes freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the next great pass catcher to step inside the lines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
But even with that in mind, Smith's back-to-back highlight catches at the end of the first half against Michigan State on Saturday will have to be seen to believed.
The first catch came with just over 50 seconds to play in the second quarter. Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard sailed a pass down the right sideline and Smith went up over two defenders and made an unreal one-handed grab at the Michigan State 17.
But Smith wasn't done yet. Three plays later, Smith broke down the right sideline again, and snatched a pass from Howard's backup, Devin Brown, with his fingertips and sped into the end zone for an Ohio State touchdown.
The Buckeyes took a 24-7 lead into halftime thanks to Smith, who caught five passes for 83 yards and one touchdown in the first half.