An All-Time Classic Ole Miss-Georgia Sugar Bowl Ended in the Most Awkward Fashion

And here's the *official* ending after a bit of chaos.



Sean McDonough: "Matt, this is feeling like an excruciating ending to a classic game. Does common sense need to prevail here?"



Matt Austin: "Well, yes, but we do have rules we have to follow." 🏈🦓🎙️ #CFP https://t.co/UZIoeWwxK8 pic.twitter.com/Puh9ym6fsT