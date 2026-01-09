Ole Miss Kicker Lucas Carneiro’s Two Fiesta Bowl Doinks Delighted Just About Everyone
Lucas Carneiro had two doinks in the Fiesta Bowl and one of them actually worked out for Ole Miss. The Rebels junior kicker 42- and 58-yard field goals before hitting the right upright on his third attempt of the College Football Playoff semifinal against Miami.
Carneiro has been so good this season that ESPN ran a highlight package celebrating his kicking, but the jinx didn’t catch up with him until his third attempt of the night when he doinked it off the upright from 51 yards out.
It was an ugly sound for Ole Miss and things almost got worse as he doinked his next kick too. Fortunately, that one still snuck through the uprights from 54 yards.
Two doinks. One good. One bad. Social media loved it.
Carneiro would go to kick a go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, but that didn’t make any noises at all.
The transfer from Western Kentucky came into the game having made 3-of-4 field goals from 50+ this season and has made 2-of-3 in the CFP semifinal. He also added an extra point to score 13 points in the game.
