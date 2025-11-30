Ole Miss Team Meeting Delayed Amid Never-Ending Lane Kiffin LSU Saga: Report
As the college football world awaits Lane Kiffin’s official decision on whether he will remain at Ole Miss or leap for the LSU job, folks will apparently have to wait a bit longer.
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde reported that Kiffin is ready to bail for LSU, citing sources, but he may also want to coach the Rebels as they make their first College Football Playoff appearance, which LSU is willing to support. Forde noted that the Ole Miss administration isn’t in love with that idea and would prefer to send him on his way. That wrinkle appears to be holding up the long-awaited decision, which was initially supposed to come on Saturday.
Kiffin was slated to hold a team meeting with his Ole Miss players at 10 a.m. ET Sunday morning, according to a report from ESPN’s Marty Smith and Pete Thamel. However, that meeting has been pushed back to the afternoon, now slated for 2 p.m. ET per Smith and Thamel. An announcement about Kiffin’s future should follow that meeting.
Ole Miss is coming off a win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday. The Rebels finished their regular-season schedule 11-1 with their sole loss coming to Georgia on Oct. 18. Alabama’s win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday kept Ole Miss from a berth in next week’s SEC championship game. The next time Ole Miss hits the field will come in the CFP and Kiffin wants to coach even though he’s expected to leave for LSU.
It remains to be seen whether Ole Miss will go for that plan, although they’d apparently prefer to leave the playoff run to Kiffin’s remaining staff. As a Saturday decision turned to Sunday, eyes will have to remain on Kiffin and Ole Miss for a little while longer.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.