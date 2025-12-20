Ole Miss-Tulane Game Day Guide: What’s at Stake & How to Watch, Stream
The second game of the 12-team College Football Playoff pits sixth-seeded Ole Miss against 11th-seeded Tulane in a first round matchup on Saturday afternoon. And fear not, college football fans. We have you covered with everything you need to know about the Rebels-Green Wave matchup, including a preview, as well as information on how you can watch/stream the game.
What's at stake in Ole Miss vs. Tulane?
These two programs have a lengthy history as opponents, given that Tulane was once a member of the SEC. The Ole Miss-Tulane rivalry is the Green Wave's second-oldest rivalry, and is actually the Rebels' oldest, with Ole Miss emerging victorious in 44 contests while Tulane has won 27 of the past meetings. Recent history hasn't been kind to the Green Wave, however, as the Rebels have triumphed in 14 straight meetings, including earlier this season, a 45–10 Rebel victory at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be the site of the rematch on Saturday as well, though the stakes are much higher this time around. A spot in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff—and a date with No. 3 Georgia—is on the line. And both programs enter the first round matchup having shared the spotlight in college football's coaching carousel, for it was former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Tulane coach Jon Sumrall, considered two of the top candidates for vacant coaching positions, who were hired by LSU and Florida, respectively. Only, the complicated transitions resulted in two very different scenarios. Kiffin will not be coaching the Rebels in the CFP, as former Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been named the program’s new head coach with Kiffin in Baton Rouge. Conversely, Sumrall will be pacing the sidelines for the Green Wave on Saturday night.
And Sumrall, a defensive-minded coach, will have his hands full against the Rebels’ offense, which ranked third in total yards per game and 11th in points per game in 2025. That presents—and already presented—a tough challenge for a Green Wave defense that ranked among the top 50 teams in the country in scoring defense. In its 35-point loss to Ole Miss in September, Tulane's defense surrendered 548 yards of offense and 45 points to the Rebels.
But it remains to be seen how the absence of Kiffin, regarded as one of the better offensive minds in college football, will affect the Rebels’ high-powered offense.
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Tulane live
The Ole Miss-Tulane clash will be broadcast live from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on TNT and truTV. The commentary team for the College Football Playoff matchup consists of play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, color analyst Jesse Palmer, as well as sideline reporters Katie George and Quint Kessinich.
You might be wondering: why is the game on TNT and truTV if there are ESPN announcers working it? That's because TNT sublicenses select College Football Playoff games thanks to a five-year agreement with ESPN that was announced in May 2024.
In addition to the ability to tune into the game on TNT and truTV, fans can also stream the game on HBO Max. For those without cable who may not have access to HBO Max, there are plenty of services, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling and Hulu + Live TV, where fans can watch the game live.
What Time Does Ole Miss vs. Tulane Kickoff?
The broadcast will begin on TNT/truTV at 3:30 p.m. ET, with kickoff set to occur shortly after that.
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
3:30 p.m.
Central
2:30 p.m.
Mountain
1:30 p.m.
Pacific
12:30 p.m.
