Oregon Announces Legendary Ducks Athlete Will Serve As 'College GameDay' Guest Picker
ESPN's College GameDay is back in lovely Eugene, Oregon for Week 7 of the college football season for a high-stakes matchup between the Ducks and Indiana.
As is the case each week, an iconic figure from the host city will join the ESPN panel to make picks for the Week 7 slate of games. Oregon announced this week's guest picker, revealing that one of the university's most beloved athletes of all time will be back in town to make their picks.
Ducks basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu, the greatest basketball player in school history and current WNBA superstar with the New York Liberty was revealed as the Week 7 College GameDay guest picker, in a move that will certainly have Oregon fans fired up.
Ionescu, of course, starred for the Ducks across four seasons and was a four-time All-Pac 12 selectee. She averaged 18 points, 7.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds throughout her time in college, going down as one of the greatest college basketball players of her era.
With the Ducks coming off a statement road win over Penn State, they'll be looking to further their National Championship résumé with a win against Fernando Mendoza and the undefeated Hoosiers.