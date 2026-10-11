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Pat Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 6

Georgia takes top spot after beating Alabama, while undefeated UCLA has a first-round bye and is in pole position for the Big Ten.
Pat Forde|
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton throws a pass against Alabama in Week 6.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton throws a pass against Alabama in Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Georgia BulldogsMiami (FL) HurricanesNotre Dame Fighting IrishUCLA BruinsIndiana HoosiersAlabama Crimson TideTexas LonghornsOhio State BuckeyesMississippi State BulldogsMissouri TigersBYU CougarsBoise State Broncos

Each week, The Dash selects and seeds the 12 teams who belong in the College Football Playoff as if today were Selection Sunday. 

College Football Playoff Projections After Week 6

The Field 

  1. Georgia 
  2. Miami 
  3. Notre Dame
  4. UCLA
  5. Indiana
  6. Alabama
  7. Texas
  8. Ohio State
  9. Mississippi State
  10. Missouri
  11. BYU
  12. Boise State 

Also considered: Kentucky, Mississippi, Wake Forest, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Utah, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Houston, Arizona, James Madison, New Mexico.

First Round

  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Indiana
  • No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Alabama
  • No. 10 Missouri at No. 7 Texas
  • No. 9 Mississippi State at No. 8 Ohio State

Quarterfinals 

  • Rose Bowl: No. 4 UCLA vs. winner of No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Indiana
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. winner of No. 11 BYU at No. 6 Alabama
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Miami vs. winner of No. 10 Missouri at No. 7 Texas
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. winner of No. 9 Mississippi State at No. 8 Ohio State

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.

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Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

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