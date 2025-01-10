Pat McAfee Had a Hilarious Reaction to Kirk Herbstreit Swearing on 'College GameDay'
Notre Dame and Penn State played in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Thursday night. Before the Ram Trucks Pregame and Ram Trucks Kickoff, ESPN aired a special postseason Thursday night edition of College GameDay.
During that portion of the evening's programming Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee discussed Friday night's second semifinal between Ohio State and Texas. That's when Herbstreit gave an impassioned endorsement of his alma mater that ended with him swearing.
"The perception is wrong with Ohio State," insisted Herbstreit. "The perception is they went out and found players. The reality is this is a veteran defense and you know what it's like when you have three- and four-year guys that've been there forever. Won a lot of great games. Lost a lot to Michigan. Lost to Oregon. Lost to Georgia. It's a hardened team that's been through a lot of sh-t and I think that's what makes them really have a little bit of like this is our last dance."
McAfee's reaction was perfect. The absolute joy on his face when he heard someone else swear live on-air because, well, that's usually his thing.
Maybe Herbstreit was flustered and that's why he swore. He did just called Howard "bro," after all. Or maybe he's just used to working online most Thursday nights and he forgot you're not supposed to talk like that on regular television.