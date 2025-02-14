Penn State Hires Former Temple Head Coach Stan Drayton to Offensive Staff
The Penn State Nittany Lions are set to hire former Temple head coach Stan Drayton as the program's next running backs coach, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Drayton, who was the head coach at Temple since 2022, was fired by the Owls in November. He will take over for Ja'Juan Seider, who left Penn State to become the running backs coach at Notre Dame—the team that knocked the Nittany Lions out of the College Football Playoff.
Drayton has worked for Ohio State, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Syracuse and Mississippi State before being hired by Temple to be the head coach of the program in 2022. Drayton has also coached in the pros for the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.
Drayton will walk into a great situation in Happy Valley, as Penn State enters the 2025 season with one of the best running back rooms in the country with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, fresh off a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.