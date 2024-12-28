Pop-Tarts Bowl Resurrected the Strawberry Frosted Mascot That Got Eaten Last Year
There was already great anticipation for the mascots of Saturday’s Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Last year’s mascot, Strawberry Frosted, had been eaten by Kansas State players after their win over NC State. In their place, three new mascots—Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, and a mystery flavor—would be taking over the job.
But on Saturday, breakfast fans around the world were shocked. During a memorial celebration for Strawberry Frosted, the icon appeared standing atop Camping World Stadium. While he was still in his malformed, eaten condition, he was still with us.
On the field, the trio of other mascots rejoiced.
Fans appreciated the moment.
Meanwhile on the field, Iowa State and Miami have turned the game into an absolute shootout, with the Hurricanes taking a 31–28 lead into halftime.
Those players must really want to eat that mascot.