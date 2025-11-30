SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Conference Championship Week

Ohio State finally got over the hump against Michigan in an action-packed rivalry weekend.

Ohio State finally got over the hump on Saturday at The Big House.

Rivalry Week always delivers, and the 2025 edition was no different. Alabama was on the ropes in the Iron Bowl before pulling through late. Ohio State finally got over the hump against Michigan in a dominant road victory for its first win in the rivalry since 2019. Texas knocked off Texas A&M on Friday night to try to stake a claim to an at-large playoff spot.

With so much on the line this late in the season, the stakes are only going to continue to rise moving forward. Here is Sports Illustrated's AP Top 25 projection heading into conference championship weekend.

The Projected AP Top 25

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 27-9 at No. 15 Michigan

Next Week: Big Ten Championship vs. Indiana

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 56-3 at Purdue

Next Week: Big Ten Championship vs. Ohio State

3. Georgia Bulldogs: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 16-9 vs. No. 23 Georgia Tech

Next Week: Idle

4. Oregon Ducks: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 26-14 at Washington

Next Week: Idle

5. Ole Miss Rebels: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 38-19 at Mississippi State

Next Week: Idle

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 11-1 (8-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 49-0 at West Virginia

Next Week: Big 12 Championship vs. BYU

7. Texas A&M Aggies: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 27-17 at No. 16 Texas

Next Week: Idle

8. Oklahoma Sooners: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 17-13 vs. LSU

Next Week: Idle

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 10-2

This Week: LATE at Stanford

Next Week: Idle

10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 10-2 (7-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 27-20 at Auburn

Next Week: SEC Championship vs. Georgia

11. BYU Cougars: 11-1 (8-1 Big 12)

This Week: Won 41-21 vs. UCF

Next Week: Big 12 Championship vs. Texas Tech

12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 45-24 at No. 18 Tennessee

Next Week: Idle

13. Miami Hurricanes: 10-2 (6-2 ACC)

This Week: Won 38-7 at Pittsburgh

Next Week: Idle

14. Utah Utes: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)

This Week: Won 31-21 at Kansas

Next Week: Idle

15. Texas Longhorns: 9-3 (6-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 27-17 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M

Next Week: Idle

16. Virginia Cavaliers: 10-2 (7-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 27-7 vs. Virginia Tech

Next Week: ACC Championship vs. Duke

17. USC Trojans: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 29-10 vs. UCLA

Next Week: Idle

18. James Madison Dukes: 11-1 (8-0 Sun Belt)

This Week: Won 59-10 at Coastal Carolina

Next Week: Sun Belt Championship vs. Troy

19. Michigan Wolverines: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 27-9 vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Next Week: Idle

20. North Texas Mean Green: 11-1 (7-1 American)

This Week: Won 52-25 vs. Temple

Next Week: American Conference Championship vs. Tulane

21. Tulane Green Wave: 10-2 (7-1 American)

This Week: Won 27-0 vs. Charlotte

Next Week: American Conference Championship vs. North Texas

22. Navy Midshipmen: 9-2 (7-1 American)

This Week: Won 28-17 at Memphis

Next Week: Idle

23. Tennessee Volunteers: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

This Week: Lost 45-24 vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt

Next Week: Idle

24. Missouri Tigers: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)

This Week: Won 31-17 at Arkansas

Next Week: Idle

25. Arizona Wildcats: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)

This Week: Won 23-7 at Arizona State

Next Week: Idle

Dropped From Rankings: No. 23 Georgia Tech, No. 24 Pittsburgh, No. 25 SMU

Others Considered: San Diego State, Iowa, UNLV

