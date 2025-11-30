Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Conference Championship Week
Rivalry Week always delivers, and the 2025 edition was no different. Alabama was on the ropes in the Iron Bowl before pulling through late. Ohio State finally got over the hump against Michigan in a dominant road victory for its first win in the rivalry since 2019. Texas knocked off Texas A&M on Friday night to try to stake a claim to an at-large playoff spot.
With so much on the line this late in the season, the stakes are only going to continue to rise moving forward. Here is Sports Illustrated's AP Top 25 projection heading into conference championship weekend.
The Projected AP Top 25
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 27-9 at No. 15 Michigan
Next Week: Big Ten Championship vs. Indiana
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 56-3 at Purdue
Next Week: Big Ten Championship vs. Ohio State
3. Georgia Bulldogs: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 16-9 vs. No. 23 Georgia Tech
Next Week: Idle
4. Oregon Ducks: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 26-14 at Washington
Next Week: Idle
5. Ole Miss Rebels: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 38-19 at Mississippi State
Next Week: Idle
6. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 11-1 (8-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 49-0 at West Virginia
Next Week: Big 12 Championship vs. BYU
7. Texas A&M Aggies: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 27-17 at No. 16 Texas
Next Week: Idle
8. Oklahoma Sooners: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 17-13 vs. LSU
Next Week: Idle
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 10-2
This Week: LATE at Stanford
Next Week: Idle
10. Alabama Crimson Tide: 10-2 (7-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 27-20 at Auburn
Next Week: SEC Championship vs. Georgia
11. BYU Cougars: 11-1 (8-1 Big 12)
This Week: Won 41-21 vs. UCF
Next Week: Big 12 Championship vs. Texas Tech
12. Vanderbilt Commodores: 10-2 (6-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 45-24 at No. 18 Tennessee
Next Week: Idle
13. Miami Hurricanes: 10-2 (6-2 ACC)
This Week: Won 38-7 at Pittsburgh
Next Week: Idle
14. Utah Utes: 10-2 (7-2 Big 12)
This Week: Won 31-21 at Kansas
Next Week: Idle
15. Texas Longhorns: 9-3 (6-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 27-17 vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
Next Week: Idle
16. Virginia Cavaliers: 10-2 (7-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 27-7 vs. Virginia Tech
Next Week: ACC Championship vs. Duke
17. USC Trojans: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 29-10 vs. UCLA
Next Week: Idle
18. James Madison Dukes: 11-1 (8-0 Sun Belt)
This Week: Won 59-10 at Coastal Carolina
Next Week: Sun Belt Championship vs. Troy
19. Michigan Wolverines: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 27-9 vs. No. 1 Ohio State
Next Week: Idle
20. North Texas Mean Green: 11-1 (7-1 American)
This Week: Won 52-25 vs. Temple
Next Week: American Conference Championship vs. Tulane
21. Tulane Green Wave: 10-2 (7-1 American)
This Week: Won 27-0 vs. Charlotte
Next Week: American Conference Championship vs. North Texas
22. Navy Midshipmen: 9-2 (7-1 American)
This Week: Won 28-17 at Memphis
Next Week: Idle
23. Tennessee Volunteers: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
This Week: Lost 45-24 vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt
Next Week: Idle
24. Missouri Tigers: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-17 at Arkansas
Next Week: Idle
25. Arizona Wildcats: 9-3 (6-3 Big 12)
This Week: Won 23-7 at Arizona State
Next Week: Idle
Dropped From Rankings: No. 23 Georgia Tech, No. 24 Pittsburgh, No. 25 SMU
Others Considered: San Diego State, Iowa, UNLV