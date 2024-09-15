Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 4
In a Week 3 slate that was light on premier matchups, the sport still managed to deliver for an exciting Saturday across the sport.
No. 2 Texas rolled over UTSA in Austin as Arch Manning took over under center for an injured Quinn Ewers and looked the part of the next great Longhorns quarterback. Meanwhile, No. 1 Georgia was taken to the brink on the road in Lexington against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Meanwhile, in Columbia, SC, the No. 16 LSU Tigers fought back from two scores down for a hard-earned road win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After another fun week across college football, here's Sports Illustrated''s AP Top 25 projection for Week 4, which features a new No. 1 ranked team.
The Projected Ranking
1. Texas Longhorns: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 56-7 vs. UTSA
Week 4: Home vs. UL Monroe
2. Georgia Bulldogs: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 13-12 at Kentucky
Week 4: Idle
3. Alabama Crimson Tide: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 42-10 at Wisconsin
Week 4: Idle
4. Ohio State Buckeyes: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 4: Home vs. Marshall
5. Ole Miss Rebels: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 40-6 at Wake Forest
Week 4: Home vs. Georgia Southern
6. Missouri Tigers: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 27-21 vs. No. 24 Boston College
Week 4: Home vs. Vanderbilt
7. Tennessee Volunteers: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 71-0 vs. Kent State
Week 4: Away at Oklahoma
8. Oregon Ducks: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 49-14 at Oregon State
Week 4: Idle
9. Penn State Nittany Lions: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 4: Home vs. Kent State
10. Miami Hurricanes: 3-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 62-0 vs. Ball State
Week 4: Away at South Florida
11. USC Trojans: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 4: Away at Michigan
12. Kansas State Wildcats: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 31-7 vs. No. 20 Arizona
Week 4: Away at BYU
13. Utah Utes: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 38-21 at Utah State
Week 4: Away at Oklahoma State
14. Oklahoma State: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 45-10 at Tulsa
Week 4: Away at Utah
15. Oklahoma Sooners: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 34-19 vs. Tulane
Week 4: Home vs. Tennessee
16. LSU Tigers: 2-1 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 36-33 at South Carolina
Week 4: Home vs. UCLA
17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 2-1
This Week: Won 66-7 at Purdue
Week 4: Home vs. Miami (OH)
18. Michigan Wolverines: 2-1 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 28-18 vs. Arkansas State
Week 4: Home vs. USC
19. Louisville Cardinals: 2-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Week 4: Home vs. Georgia Tech
20. Iowa State Cyclones: 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Idle
Week 4: Home vs. Arkansas State
21. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 34-3 vs. Northern Iowa
Week 4: Home vs. Illinois
22. Clemson Tigers: 1-1 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Idle
Week 4: Home vs. NC State
23. Indiana Hoosiers: 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 42-13 at UCLA
Week 4: Home vs. Charlotte
24. Illinois Fighting Illini: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 30-9 vs. Central Michigan
Week 4: Away at Nebraska
25. Northern Illinois Huskies: 2-0 (0-0 MAC)
This Week: Idle
Week 4: Home vs. Buffalo
Dropped from Rankings: No. 20 Arizona, No. 24 Boston College
Others Considered: Boise State, Cal, Texas A&M, Memphis, Boston College, Syracuse, Arizona, Pittsburgh Panthers