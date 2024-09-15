SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 4

There is a new No. 1 ranked team in Sports Illustrated's AP Top 25 projection for Week 4.

Mike McDaniel

Texas rolled over UTSA as Arch Manning took over at quarterback for the injured Quinn Ewers.
Texas rolled over UTSA as Arch Manning took over at quarterback for the injured Quinn Ewers. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a Week 3 slate that was light on premier matchups, the sport still managed to deliver for an exciting Saturday across the sport.

No. 2 Texas rolled over UTSA in Austin as Arch Manning took over under center for an injured Quinn Ewers and looked the part of the next great Longhorns quarterback. Meanwhile, No. 1 Georgia was taken to the brink on the road in Lexington against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Meanwhile, in Columbia, SC, the No. 16 LSU Tigers fought back from two scores down for a hard-earned road win against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

After another fun week across college football, here's Sports Illustrated''s AP Top 25 projection for Week 4, which features a new No. 1 ranked team.

The Projected Ranking

1. Texas Longhorns: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 56-7 vs. UTSA

Week 4: Home vs. UL Monroe

2. Georgia Bulldogs: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 13-12 at Kentucky

Week 4: Idle

3. Alabama Crimson Tide: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 42-10 at Wisconsin

Week 4: Idle

4. Ohio State Buckeyes: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 4: Home vs. Marshall

5. Ole Miss Rebels: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 40-6 at Wake Forest

Week 4: Home vs. Georgia Southern

6. Missouri Tigers: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 27-21 vs. No. 24 Boston College

Week 4: Home vs. Vanderbilt

7. Tennessee Volunteers: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 71-0 vs. Kent State

Week 4: Away at Oklahoma

8. Oregon Ducks: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 49-14 at Oregon State

Week 4: Idle

9. Penn State Nittany Lions: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 4: Home vs. Kent State

10. Miami Hurricanes: 3-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 62-0 vs. Ball State

Week 4: Away at South Florida

11. USC Trojans: 2-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 4: Away at Michigan

12. Kansas State Wildcats: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 31-7 vs. No. 20 Arizona

Week 4: Away at BYU

13. Utah Utes: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 38-21 at Utah State

Week 4: Away at Oklahoma State

14. Oklahoma State: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 45-10 at Tulsa

Week 4: Away at Utah

15. Oklahoma Sooners: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 34-19 vs. Tulane

Week 4: Home vs. Tennessee

16. LSU Tigers: 2-1 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 36-33 at South Carolina

Week 4: Home vs. UCLA

17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 2-1

This Week: Won 66-7 at Purdue

Week 4: Home vs. Miami (OH)

18. Michigan Wolverines: 2-1 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 28-18 vs. Arkansas State

Week 4: Home vs. USC

19. Louisville Cardinals: 2-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Week 4: Home vs. Georgia Tech

20. Iowa State Cyclones: 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Idle

Week 4: Home vs. Arkansas State

21. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 34-3 vs. Northern Iowa

Week 4: Home vs. Illinois

22. Clemson Tigers: 1-1 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Idle

Week 4: Home vs. NC State

23. Indiana Hoosiers: 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 42-13 at UCLA

Week 4: Home vs. Charlotte

24. Illinois Fighting Illini: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 30-9 vs. Central Michigan

Week 4: Away at Nebraska

25. Northern Illinois Huskies: 2-0 (0-0 MAC)

This Week: Idle

Week 4: Home vs. Buffalo

Dropped from Rankings: No. 20 Arizona, No. 24 Boston College

Others Considered: Boise State, Cal, Texas A&M, Memphis, Boston College, Syracuse, Arizona, Pittsburgh Panthers

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football