Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 5
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers went on the road to Norman, OK and earned a hard-fought 25-15 win against No. 15 Oklahoma in primetime in head coach Josh Heupel's return to his alma mater. While that was the highlight game of the day, there was plenty of other action of note, including No. 18 Michigan's narrow home win over No. 11 USC and No. 12 Utah's 22-19 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State in the absence of injured starting quarterback Cam Rising.
While there is plenty of movement in Sports Illustrated 's AP Top 25 projection, the Texas Longhorns remain at the top of our poll following a 51-3 dismantling of visiting UL-Monroe.
Here's the full AP Top 25 projection heading into Week 5.
The Projected Ranking
1. Texas Longhorns: 4-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 51-3 vs. UL-Monroe
Week 5: Home vs. Mississippi State
2. Georgia Bulldogs: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 5: Away at Alabama
3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 49-14 vs. Marshall
Week 5: Away at Michigan State
4. Alabama Crimson Tide: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Idle
Week 5: Home vs. Georgia
5. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 25-15 at No. 15 Oklahoma
Week 5: Idle
6. Ole Miss Rebels: 4-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 52-13 vs. Georgia Southern
Week 5: Home vs. Kentucky
7. Miami Hurricanes: 4-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 50-15 at South Florida
Week 6: Home vs. Virginia Tech
8. Missouri Tigers: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 30-27 (2 OT) vs. Vandy
Week 5: Idle
9. Oregon Ducks: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 5: Away at UCLA
10. Utah Utes: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 22-19 at No. 14 Oklahoma State
Week 5: Home vs. Arizona
11. Penn State Nittany Lions: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 56-0 vs. Kent State
Week 5: Home vs. Illinois
12. Kansas State Wildcats: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: LATE at BYU
Week 5: Home vs. Oklahoma State
13. Michigan Wolverines: 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 27-24 vs. No. 11 USC
Week 5: Home vs. Minnesota
14. LSU Tigers: 3-1 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 34-17 vs. UCLA
Week 5: Home vs. South Alabama
15. USC Trojans: 2-1 (0-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 27-24 at No. 18 Michigan
Week 5: Home vs. Wisconsin
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys: 3-1 (0-1 Big 12)
This Week: Lost 22-19 vs. No. 12 Utah
Week 5: Away at Kansas State
17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 3-1
This Week: Won 28-3 vs. Miami (OH)
Week 5: Home vs. Louisville
18. Louisville Cardinals: 3-0 (1-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 31-19 vs. Georgia Tech
Week 5: Away at Notre Dame
19. Clemson Tigers: 2-1 (1-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 59-25 vs. NC State
Week 5: Home vs. Stanford
20. Oklahoma Sooners: 3-1 (0-1 SEC)
This Week: Lost 25-15 vs. No. 6 Tennessee
Week 5: Away at Auburn
21. Iowa State Cyclones: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 52-7 vs. Arkansas State
Week 5: Away at Houston
22. Illinois Fighting Illini: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 31-24 (OT) at. No. 22 Nebraska
Week 5: Away at Penn State
23. Texas A&M Aggies: 3-1 (1-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 26-20 vs. Bowling Green
Week 5: Home vs. Arkansas
24. Boston College Eagles: 3-1 (1-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 23-19 vs. Michigan State
Week 5: Home vs. Western Kentucky
25. Iowa Hawkeyes: 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 31-14 at Minnesota
Week 5: Idle
Dropped from Rankings: No. 22 Nebraska, No. 23 Northern Illinois
Others Considered: Boise State, UNLV, Indiana, Arizona, Nebraska