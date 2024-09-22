SI

Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 5

Texas remains at the top of Sports Illustrated's Top 25 projection, with Georgia and Alabama looming ahead of their primetime Week 5 matchup.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava celebrates a touchdown in Saturday's 25-15 road win at No. 15 Oklahoma.
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers went on the road to Norman, OK and earned a hard-fought 25-15 win against No. 15 Oklahoma in primetime in head coach Josh Heupel's return to his alma mater. While that was the highlight game of the day, there was plenty of other action of note, including No. 18 Michigan's narrow home win over No. 11 USC and No. 12 Utah's 22-19 win over No. 14 Oklahoma State in the absence of injured starting quarterback Cam Rising.

While there is plenty of movement in Sports Illustrated 's AP Top 25 projection, the Texas Longhorns remain at the top of our poll following a 51-3 dismantling of visiting UL-Monroe.

Here's the full AP Top 25 projection heading into Week 5.

The Projected Ranking

1. Texas Longhorns: 4-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 51-3 vs. UL-Monroe

Week 5: Home vs. Mississippi State

2. Georgia Bulldogs: 3-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 5: Away at Alabama

3. Ohio State Buckeyes: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 49-14 vs. Marshall

Week 5: Away at Michigan State

4. Alabama Crimson Tide: 3-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Idle

Week 5: Home vs. Georgia

5. Tennessee Volunteers: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 25-15 at No. 15 Oklahoma

Week 5: Idle

6. Ole Miss Rebels: 4-0 (0-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 52-13 vs. Georgia Southern

Week 5: Home vs. Kentucky

7. Miami Hurricanes: 4-0 (0-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 50-15 at South Florida

Week 6: Home vs. Virginia Tech

8. Missouri Tigers: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 30-27 (2 OT) vs. Vandy

Week 5: Idle

9. Oregon Ducks: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 5: Away at UCLA

10. Utah Utes: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 22-19 at No. 14 Oklahoma State

Week 5: Home vs. Arizona

11. Penn State Nittany Lions: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 56-0 vs. Kent State

Week 5: Home vs. Illinois

12. Kansas State Wildcats: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: LATE at BYU

Week 5: Home vs. Oklahoma State

13. Michigan Wolverines: 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 27-24 vs. No. 11 USC

Week 5: Home vs. Minnesota

14. LSU Tigers: 3-1 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 34-17 vs. UCLA

Week 5: Home vs. South Alabama

15. USC Trojans: 2-1 (0-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 27-24 at No. 18 Michigan

Week 5: Home vs. Wisconsin

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys: 3-1 (0-1 Big 12)

This Week: Lost 22-19 vs. No. 12 Utah

Week 5: Away at Kansas State

17. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 3-1

This Week: Won 28-3 vs. Miami (OH)

Week 5: Home vs. Louisville

18. Louisville Cardinals: 3-0 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 31-19 vs. Georgia Tech

Week 5: Away at Notre Dame

19. Clemson Tigers: 2-1 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 59-25 vs. NC State

Week 5: Home vs. Stanford

20. Oklahoma Sooners: 3-1 (0-1 SEC)

This Week: Lost 25-15 vs. No. 6 Tennessee

Week 5: Away at Auburn

21. Iowa State Cyclones: 3-0 (0-0 Big 12)

This Week: Won 52-7 vs. Arkansas State

Week 5: Away at Houston

22. Illinois Fighting Illini: 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 31-24 (OT) at. No. 22 Nebraska

Week 5: Away at Penn State

23. Texas A&M Aggies: 3-1 (1-0 SEC)

This Week: Won 26-20 vs. Bowling Green

Week 5: Home vs. Arkansas

24. Boston College Eagles: 3-1 (1-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 23-19 vs. Michigan State

Week 5: Home vs. Western Kentucky

25. Iowa Hawkeyes: 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 31-14 at Minnesota

Week 5: Idle

Dropped from Rankings: No. 22 Nebraska, No. 23 Northern Illinois

Others Considered: Boise State, UNLV, Indiana, Arizona, Nebraska

